Colt Ford County music star and Athens native Colt Ford posted a special Memorial Day message on Monday, thanking those who serve for their sacrifice. (PHOTO: Post from Colt Ford via his Facebook page)

Do you remember the heart attack Colt Ford had back in April after playing a show in Arizona? According to The Boot, Colt revealed he actually died twice! He had to be revived once on the tour bus and then a second time on his way to the hospital.

Well, some great news from Colt Ford over the weekend! He gets pretty emotional sharing an update on his health, but he looks great and he wants to share this message with you, his fans...