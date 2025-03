NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Cole Swindell and Courtney Little attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Cole Swindell and wife Courtney recently announced they’re expecting. Wednesday, the couple did a gender reveal to Cole’s song “Forever to Me.” It’s a girl! Cole and Courtney join several other artists who have had or are expecting babies this year: Sam Hunt, Lauren Alaina and Hardy to name a few.