Last night on the ACM red carpet, Cody Johnson revealed he and wife Brandi are adding a boy to their family! The little guy will be joining big sisters Clara and Cori this year. Cody took home the ACM Song of the Year for “Dirt Cheap”
VIDEO: Cody Johnson and wife Brandi are having a boy!
