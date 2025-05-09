VIDEO: Cody Johnson and wife Brandi are having a boy!

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Cody Johnson and Brandi Johnson attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Nancy Wilson

Last night on the ACM red carpet, Cody Johnson revealed he and wife Brandi are adding a boy to their family! The little guy will be joining big sisters Clara and Cori this year. Cody took home the ACM Song of the Year for “Dirt Cheap”

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!