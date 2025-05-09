VIDEO: Cody Johnson and wife Brandi are having a boy!

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Cody Johnson and Brandi Johnson attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Last night on the ACM red carpet, Cody Johnson revealed he and wife Brandi are adding a boy to their family! The little guy will be joining big sisters Clara and Cori this year. Cody took home the ACM Song of the Year for “Dirt Cheap”