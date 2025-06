Can you believe it?! Spooky season is just around the corner and we got some exciting news from our friends at Universal!

Halloween Horror Nights runs August 29th-Novemeber 2nd this year. The first house was announced and it’s going to be a good one - Five Nights at Freddy’s!

There will be 48 different events filled with haunted houses, spooky shows, and scare zones...plus you can’t forget about that delicious food!

