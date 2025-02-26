Two New Raising Cane’s Coming To Orlando

Raising Cane’s is speeding into Daytona Beach for its grand opening on July 23.

More chicken is on the way as Raising Cane’s has two new locations opening in Orlando!

The first location is proposed to replace the TGI Friday’s in Waterford Lakes - 625 N. Alafaya Trail - they plan to have a drive-thru and outdoor patio seating.

We’re still waiting on confirmation on that second location, but both Raising Cane’s do plan on taking over existing restaurants.

Raising Cane’s already has a few locations that are opened here in Central FL:

-100 S. Semoran Blvd. Winter Park, FL.

-780 Altamonte Dr. Altamonte Springs, FL.

-7105 Palm Pkwy. Orlando, FL.

-12040 Pioneers Way. Orlando, FL.

-8170 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, FL.

-2451 W. International Speedway Blvd. Daytona Beach, FL.



