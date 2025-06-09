Two Central Florida roads land in the Top 10 of the most dangerous in America

Chances are, if you live in Central Florida and spend any time traveling for work or play, you’ve been on one of these two roads this year.

TruckInfo.net analyzed roads all over the country looking how dangerous they are, based on things like:

Crashes

Distracted drivers

Speeding

Impaired drivers

Police chases

After looking at ALL the roads in the country, two of the most dangerous roads in America are right here in Central Florida:

US-1 in Brevard County

Highway 27 in Polk County

Were you expecting to see I-4 on there? Yeah, me too!

As far as most dangerous states to drive in, Florida came in at #16. The three most dangerous states to drive in, according to this study, are:

#1. Wyoming

#2. Mississippi

#3. Arkansas