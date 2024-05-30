The ‘Twisters’ Movie Soundtrack Is Loaded With Superstars!

Back in 1996, there was a movie that came out called “Twister” and the soundtrack wasn’t bad. It had artists like Alison Krause, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shania Twain, Van Halen and a handful of others. The movie even had a ride named after it at Universal Studios Orlando called “Twister...Ride It Out.” Do you remember it?
Well, fast-forward to 2024 and there’s a sequel to that movie coming out July 19th called “Twisters” and this soundtrack look amazing! You’re already hearing Luke Combs new song “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” on K92.3, which is so good! But take a look at the track listing for the movie soundtrack, it’s packed with huge country stars!
‘Twisters’ Album Tracklist:
- Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma
- Miranda Lambert – Ain’t In Kansas Anymore
- Conner Smith – Steal My Thunder (feat. Tucker Wetmore)
- Thomas Rhett – Feelin’ Country
- Warren Zeiders – The Cards I’ve Been Dealt
- Megan Moroney – Never Left Me
- Lainey Wilson – Out of Oklahoma
- Bailey Zimmerman – Hell Or High Water
- Jelly Roll – Dead End Road
- Kane Brown – Country Classic
- Sam Barber – Tear Us Apart
- Tyler Childers – Song While You’re Away
- Tucker Wetmore – Already Had It
- Leon Bridges – Chrome Cowgirl
- Benson Boone – Death Wish Love
- Shania Twain & BRELAND – Boots Don’t
- Dylan Gossett – Stronger Than A Storm
- Lanie Gardner – Chasing The Wind
- Jelly Roll – Leave The Light On (feat. Alexandra Kay)
- Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – Before I Do
- The Red Clay Strays – Caddo County
- Tanner Usrey – Blackberry Wine
- Tanner Adell – Too Easy
- Mason Ramsey – Shake Shake (All Night Long)
- Tyler Halverson – New Loop
- Flatland Cavalry – Touchdown
- Nolan Taylor – Driving You Home
- Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister – Wall of Death
- Charley Crockett – (Ghost) Riders In The Sky