The ‘Twisters’ Movie Soundtrack Is Loaded With Superstars!

Back in 1996, there was a movie that came out called “Twister” and the soundtrack wasn’t bad. It had artists like Alison Krause, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shania Twain, Van Halen and a handful of others. The movie even had a ride named after it at Universal Studios Orlando called “Twister...Ride It Out.” Do you remember it?

Well, fast-forward to 2024 and there’s a sequel to that movie coming out July 19th called “Twisters” and this soundtrack look amazing! You’re already hearing Luke Combs new song “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” on K92.3, which is so good! But take a look at the track listing for the movie soundtrack, it’s packed with huge country stars!

‘Twisters’ Album Tracklist: