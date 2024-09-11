Tucker Wetmore performing "Wind Up Missin' You" at his Grand Ole Opry debut

Last month, Tucker Wetmore got a very special message delivered to him from his grandmother. That message was an invitation for him to make his Grand Ole Opry debut, which if you missed, you can see here. It was a very special moment getting that invitation from his grandmother and last night, Tucker made his Opry debut.
Check him out on stage standing in that famous circle performing “Wind Up Missin’ You.”
@tuckerlations
IM SO PROUD OF HIM!!! @Tuck #tuckerwetmore #opry #grandoleopry♬ Wind Up Missin' You - Tucker Wetmore