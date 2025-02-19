Trisha Yearwood has lost 55 lbs. by cutting these foods out of her diet

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Trisha Yearwood performs onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

Trisha Yearwood is down 55 lbs. by cutting out white foods such as pasta, white bread and sugar.

“I made [my diet] simple, because I knew I wouldn’t stay on it unless I saw results fast. Sometimes I do great; sometimes I don’t. I have the blessing and curse of being a pretty good cook, so I can make all the decadent things. But I also challenge myself to make the healthier things taste good. I love to roast a huge pan of root vegetables. Butternut squash, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrots.” Trisha said about her journey.

Congrats, Trisha!