The "Top 5 Country Albums of 2024"

Check out these photos of Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch, Big & Rich, and many more from Friday at Country Concert '24 in Fort Loramie, Ohio

Every year right about this time, all of those “End of Year” lists start to come out from top TV shows, to movies, to albums. So, let’s take a look at what two country music sources say are the best country albums of the year. Do they share the same opinion or do they disagree?

First, let’s take a look at the “Top 5″ from Taste of Country:

1. “F-1 Trillion” from Post Malone & all his friends in country music

2. “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going” by Shaboozey

3. “Am I Okay?” from Megan Moroney

4. “Beautifully Broken” by Jelly Roll

5. “Whirlwind” by Lainey Wilson





Here are the Top 5 albums, according to Holler:

1. “Cold Beer & Country Music” by Zach Top

2. “Am I Okay?” from Megan Moroney

3. “Passage Du Desir” by Johnny Blue Skies

4. “Patterns” by Kelsea Ballerini

5. “Made by These Moments” by The Red Clay Strays

As you can see, only one similarity on each Top 5, Megan Moroney’s “Am I Okay?” album. So, whose Top 5 do you like more?