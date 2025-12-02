Tonight is the night on your TV: CMA Country Christmas

Jordan Davis and Lauren Daigle co-host 'CMA Country Christmas' (John Russell/CMA)
By Jay Edwards

If you love country music and you love this time of year, you’ve come to the right place! Now in their 16th year, CMA Country Christmas will be on your TV tonight at 9pm ET on ABC.

Performers this year include:

Riley Green

Little Big Town

Lady A

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Plus, performances from Jordan Davis and Lauren Daigle, who will also be your hosts.

@countrymusicassociation

Santa isn’t the only one coming to town… 🎅✨ Hosted by @Lauren Daigle and @jordandavis, #CMAchristmas is back with a sleigh full of holiday performances on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 9/8c on @ABC! 🎶 🎶 🎶 Featuring - Lauren Daigle, Jordan Davis, @Riley Green, @Lady A, @Little Big Town, @parkermccollum, @Megan Moroney, @preshallband, @Tedeschi Trucks Band and Bebe Winans

♬ original sound - Country Music Association
Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!