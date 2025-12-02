Tonight is the night on your TV: CMA Country Christmas

If you love country music and you love this time of year, you’ve come to the right place! Now in their 16th year, CMA Country Christmas will be on your TV tonight at 9pm ET on ABC.
Performers this year include:
Riley Green
Little Big Town
Lady A
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Plus, performances from Jordan Davis and Lauren Daigle, who will also be your hosts.
@countrymusicassociation
Santa isn’t the only one coming to town… 🎅✨ Hosted by @Lauren Daigle and @jordandavis, #CMAchristmas is back with a sleigh full of holiday performances on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 9/8c on @ABC! 🎶 🎶 🎶 Featuring - Lauren Daigle, Jordan Davis, @Riley Green, @Lady A, @Little Big Town, @parkermccollum, @Megan Moroney, @preshallband, @Tedeschi Trucks Band and Bebe Winans♬ original sound - Country Music Association