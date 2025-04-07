Today is “407 Day” in Central Florida

Today, we celebrate “407 Day” in Central Florida! If you had a few too many over the weekend and need me to explain this to you, I got you. 407, our area code and today is April 7th. A few of you just said, “Ahhh ok, I get it now!” lol

So, what’s this mean for you? On “407 Day,” we’re all encouraged to get out and about in our communities and support local businesses to keep them thriving in our neighborhoods. However, that’s not all!

Spirit Airlines is offering Central Floridians $40.70 one-way flights out of Orlando International Airport to 20+ destinations. You can check those deals out here, but just know they have to be purchased before midnight tonight.

Visit Orlando encourages all of us to “Play Local, Buy Local, Support Local” and have an entire list of things you can save on around Orlando as we celebrate “407 Day,” which you can see here.

There’s also another great list from Orlando Date Night with deals you can get around Central Florida today, including $4.07 beers at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. to deals at WonderWorks and Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream. You can check out their list here.