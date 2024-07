Remembering Toby Keith AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Toby Keith performs onstage at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Editorial Use Only. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Krystal Keith, daughter of country music icon Toby Keith, shared a message on Instagram yesterday (July 8) on what would have been her dad’s 63rd birthday.

Toby passed away on February 5th, but his music and his memories with his family and fans will live on forever.