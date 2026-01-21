Tim McGraw is coming in Tampa for a very unique performance

It’s one thing to say you’ve seen Tim McGraw perform at the Kia Center or another cool concert venue. But how many people can say they’ve seen him at a hockey game?

This is really cool hockey and a concert!

The Tampa Bay Lighting are taking one of their home games outside when they take on the Boston Bruins at an outdoor game at Raymond James Stadium. The game takes place on February 1st and Tim will be performing during the first intermission.

This will be the first time in NHL history that a hockey game has taken place at an outdoor football stadium in Florida.

For more information and to check ticket prices, you can find all the info here.