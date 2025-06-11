Who knew Thomas Rhett was such a prankster... LOL We love that Thomas is friends with all the other country artists and Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Russell Dickerson, and Charles Kelley of Lady A may all regret being his friend after this prank. You may have probably seen this already on social media... it’s a trend going around where people are calling friends and family members that they don’t talk to regularly, just to tell them goodnight. It’s hilarious!
Thomas Rhett Pranks Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis & More
