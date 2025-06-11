Thomas Rhett Pranks Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis & More

Who knew Thomas Rhett was such a prankster... LOL We love that Thomas is friends with all the other country artists and Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Russell Dickerson, and Charles Kelley of Lady A may all regret being his friend after this prank. You may have probably seen this already on social media... it’s a trend going around where people are calling friends and family members that they don’t talk to regularly, just to tell them goodnight. It’s hilarious!