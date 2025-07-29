This All Star Jam artist could’ve been in a Tampa Bay Rays uniform instead of singing country music

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 12: A closeup view of the Tampa Bay Rays logo on the jersey worn by Jonathan Aranda #62 during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 12, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Prior to selling out country music concerts, Brett Young was showing off a completely different type of skill. He was throwing heat from the pitcher’s mound in high school and in college and had MLB scouts keeping a close eye on him.

The ACM award-winner actually had interest from not only the Tampa Bay Rays, but also the Minnesota Twins. However, he elected to attend Ole Miss instead on a baseball scholarship.

Unfortunately, during his college baseball career, Brett injured his arm and after surgery, he put the glove away and that let him pursue his career in country music. After 7 consecutive #1 songs, I’d say the country music career worked out just fine for him!

However, he did get to lace up the cleats again and get to sing, all in the same night, when he joined the Savannah Bananas on the field!

