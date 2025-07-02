There are only 13 country songs that have ever gone Diamond

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: Lauren Alaina and Kane Brown perform onstage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019 on December 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

What’s it mean to “Go Diamond?” That means the song sold at least 10 million units, which isn’t easy to do. In fact, according to Whiskey Riff, it’s only been done 13 times by only a handful of country artists.

Of the 13 songs, 3 of them are by country artists that you’re going to see at our 30th Annual K92.3 All Star Jam on August 17th! Check this out...

1. ‘’In Case You Didn’t Know" by Brett Young (All Star Jam)

2. “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton

3. “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker

4. “Cruise” by Florida Georgia Line

5. “Heaven” by Kane Brown (All Star Jam)

6. “What Ifs” by Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina (All Star Jam)

7. “Need You Now” by Lady A

8. “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X

9. “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs

10. “Hurricane” by Luke Combs

11. “She Got the Best of Me” by Luke Combs

12. “When It Rains It Pours” by Luke Combs

13. “Body Like a Back Road” by Sam Hunt

You definitely don’t want to miss out on our 30th All Star Jam! It’s happening August 17th on the campus of UCF at Addition Financial Arena.

For tickets and to select your seats, click here.