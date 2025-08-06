'The Buccaneers' stars unpack the season 2 finale betrayals, twists

(SPOILER ALERT) Fans were left reeling after the jaw-dropping twists in The Buccaneers season 2 finale.

Among them was the reveal that Nan (Kristine Frøseth) is pregnant with her estranged husband Theo's (Guy Remmers) child. By the end of the season, it seems as though neither Theo nor Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome) are romantic options for Nan anymore, so she runs away with plans to raise the child by herself.

Frøseth told ABC Audio she's excited about this new development for Nan.

"I'm really glad that Nan leaves, and I think it'd be really exciting to see how she's going to raise her child, how she is going to hopefully maybe do that by herself," Frøseth said. "It was never about the men, and it became that because of all these crazy circumstances."

Theo does not know Nan is pregnant. If he did, does Remmers think it would change how he feels about Nan?

"I would think so. I think it would rock his world, you know?" Remmers said. "There are a lot of things that are on the horizon for Theo that I think are gonna completely turn his world upside down."

Additionally, Theo abdicated his title as the Duke of Tintagel so he can divorce Nan and eventually marry her best friend, Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag). Ibrag said while Lizzy finally has love, "it didn't exactly end with her in her ideal situation."

"Lizzy's still not at peace because now she's hurt and betrayed her friend," Ibrag said. "It's a bittersweet thing. So, I think there is still a lot that needs to be resolved with that as well."

All episodes of The Buccaneers season 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+.

