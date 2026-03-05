Take a ride on the Toby Keith Expressway

What an honor to have a road named after you near the area where you grew up! That’s exactly what the late, great, Toby Keith is getting just outside Oklahoma City.

Toby Keith’s family were in attendance at a meeting of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority earlier this week to discuss naming a new 28-mile Oklahoma City area turnpike the “Toby Keith Expressway.”

Rep. Jason Blair said, “He was a proud Oklahoman who never forgot where he came from. Naming this turnpike in his honor is a fitting way to recognize a man who represented our state with ultimate patriotism and generosity. Toby Keith’s legacy goes far beyond music. He spent years supporting our troops and helping families and children in some of the toughest moments imaginable. This turnpike designation is just a small way to ensure his impact will be remembered by generations to come.”

According to Country Insider, attendees raised red Solo cups in Toby’s honor, alongside the unveiling of an official road sign.