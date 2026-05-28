Surprise: Zac Brown and Kendra Scott are married!

ZAC BROWN BAND ABC
By Jay Edwards

We knew they were engaged, but we didn’t when they were planning on getting married. Well, now we know, because it just happened!

Zac Brown and Kendra Scott had a very private, secret wedding that just took place in Greece on Memoria Day. According to People, the two tied-the-knot at Canaves Epitome Resort in Santorini, surrounded by a small group of family and friends.

The two got engaged back on July 24th last year, after letting the world know they were officially a couple back in May of 2025 after already dating for a few months.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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