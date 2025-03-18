Starliner Astronauts Suni & Butch Are On Their Way Home

Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore are on their way back to earth! Their stay at the International Space Station was only suppose to be 8 days and ended up being 9 months after their spacecraft had technical problems.
They undocked from the ISS early this morning (03.18.25) at 1:05AM EDT. and are set to splash down today (03.18.25) along with astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov around 5:57PM on our space coast. Four parachutes will open allowing the aircraft to land in the ocean - the landing time could change a bit depending on the weather.
We can’t wait to welcome our astronauts HOME!