Starliner Astronauts Suni & Butch Are On Their Way Home

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams
Returned delayed again FILE PHOTO: NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test Commander Butch Wilmore (L) and Pilot Suni Williams walk out of the Operations and Checkout Building on June 05, 2024 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Their eight-day mission will extend to 10 months because of the latest delay. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore are on their way back to earth! Their stay at the International Space Station was only suppose to be 8 days and ended up being 9 months after their spacecraft had technical problems.

They undocked from the ISS early this morning (03.18.25) at 1:05AM EDT. and are set to splash down today (03.18.25) along with astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov around 5:57PM on our space coast. Four parachutes will open allowing the aircraft to land in the ocean - the landing time could change a bit depending on the weather.

We can’t wait to welcome our astronauts HOME!

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!