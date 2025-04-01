SpaceX Launches Fram2 Mission Successfully From Our Space Coast

SpaceX Starlink launch SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Wednesday night. (SpaceX)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

3,2,1....LIFTOFF! SpaceX launched Fram2 mission successfully last night (03.31) from Kennedy Space Center - you may have had the chance to catch the Central Florida skies light up around 9:46PM. We witnessed history!

If you missed it - check out liftoff below:

The four astronauts are orbiting earth from pole to pole which refers to the earths axis of rotation from the North Pole to the South Pole - we are experiencing history as no human has ever travelled this before. It’s a free flying mission so they’ll be gone the next 3-5 days and partaking in over 20 research experiments which are largely centered on how spaceflight and microgravity can affect the human body and the first X-rays of humans from space.

