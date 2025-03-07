SpaceX explodes over Florida's coast

Investigation underway after SpaceX Starship launch ends in explosion
By Jay Edwards

Chances are by now you’ve seen someone on your Facebook or Instagram feed share a video of what looks to be flaming streaks in the sky or a fireball. Some thought it was a drone, some said it looked like a weird cloud, but turns out it was a failed SpaceX launch that exploded over Florida’s East coast.

The launch took place at 6:30 pm on Thursday evening, but you probably didn’t see it. That’s because the launch took place in Texas, but the explosion was seen all the way from Central Florida down to South Florida.

The FAA even had to ground flights coming in and out of Orlando International Airport because of the debris in the air space.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

