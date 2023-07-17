SONIC Drive-In partners with Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson for their favorite drink mixes

SONIC Drive-In has teamed up with some of the biggest names in music this summer to spotlight their favorite SONIC drinks – remixed! With thousands of unique drink combinations, SONIC is sharing the refreshing drink customizations loved by Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson as well as artists, JP Saxe and Metro Boomin, beginning July 17!

Whether you’re craving something fruity like strawberries in your soft drink or more on the sweeter side like NERDS Candy in your Slush, SONIC has everything to help your drink hit the high notes! If you’re wanting to spice up your taste buds, here’s the remixes for you to try:

Kelsea Ballerini – Ocean Water with Blue Raspberry and Lime

Lainey Wilson – Sprite Zero with Strawberries and Sugar-Free Peach

JP Saxe – Mango Slush with NERDS Candy

Metro Boomin – Lemonade with Strawberries and Vanilla

“I have so many summertime memories from my teen years until now that involve SONIC,” said Ballerini. “From going with friends after games to grabbing something to sip on the way to soundcheck. My go to has always been an Ocean Water, and when you remix it with blue raspberry and real limes…it’s a vacation in a cup.”

Next time you’re in the SONIC drive-thru ordering Kelsea or Lainey’s favorite drink mix, you’re also helping local schools! Powered by the SONIC Foundation, SONIC donates a portion of all drink, slush and shake sales to support public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative.

Don’t forget, if you find yourself enjoying one of these summer drinks or even creating one unique to your story, SONIC is inviting fans to share their favorite #SonicDrinkRemix on social.







