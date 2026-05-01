Smokey Bones says goodbye for good

If you’ve been holding on to some Smokey Bones gift cards, I have some bad news...

Smokey Bones is gone, for good. Without any warning, Smokey Bones announced they are closing their doors at all locations nationwide. The announcement came Tuesday and as of Wednesday, they’re already closed.

Did you know the very first Smokey Bones location opened right here in Orlando back in August of 1999?

The Smokey Bones brand is part of the Darden family, which is now the 3rd brand under their family of restaurants to close. First it was Red Lobster, then the announcement came about Bahama Breeze and now Smokey Bones.

A statement on their website says:

To Our Community,

After 27 incredible years, Smokey Bones has officially closed its doors as of Monday, April 27th.

This isn’t just the end of a restaurant—it’s the closing of a chapter filled with shared meals, celebrations, traditions, and countless memories. From first bites to final toasts, you made this place more than just BBQ—you made it home.

We are deeply grateful for every visit, every smile, and every moment you chose to spend with us. Serving this community has been an honor we’ll never forget.

While the smokers have cooled and the doors are closed, the spirit of what we built together will always stay with us.

Thank you for 27 amazing years.

Sincerely and smokey,

The Smokey Bones Team