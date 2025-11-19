Sizzler is making a comeback

The beloved restaurant chain is rebranding and hoping to make a comeback.
Sizzler: The beloved restaurant chain is making a comeback. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Best news I’ve heard all day: Sizzler is making a comeback!

With so many restaurants forced to close, the popular steakhouse that so many of us grew up with decided instead of losing that iconic name, logo and branding, they decided on focusing on what made them so popular.

According to WFTV, Robert Clark, Sizzler’s chief growth officer, said that the previous management group tried to take the chain in a different direction. However, he said, “It just never worked.” Instead, he said, ‘Hey, let’s take the best of Sizzler and let’s make it even better."

At their peak, Sizzler had 700 locations nationwide and now, it’s down to just 74 locations. But they’re renovating their current locations and they’ve seen a big increase in business. So, this could lead to more restaurants, that iconic salad buffet and the chain going nationwide once again.

“Instead of throwing away decades of heritage in the logo, we built upon it by stripping it back, slanting it and stamping it into place as a literal cattle brand,” their creative agency Tavern said.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

