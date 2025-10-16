Shane Profitt’s new video for “Long Live Country” is now out!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 17: Shane Profitt performs onstage during Brooks & Dunn and Whiskey Jam's Celebration of Reboot II at Skydeck on Broadway on October 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

This is one of my favorite songs we’re playing on K92.3 right now! So, when we announced Shane was coming to “Jingle Jam” on December 7th at the Apopka Amphitheater, I was like, “Hell yeah!”

I can’t wait to hear him perform this live! From his new EP called “Population Me,” check out the official music video for “Long Live Country.”

If you want to be there having a cold beer with me and 7,00 of our K-NATION friends watching Shane Profitt, Scott McCreery, Ashley Cooke, Lauran Alaina and more, you can get tickets to “Jingle Jam” and check out the full line-up here.