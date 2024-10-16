Shaboozey isn’t his real name, listen as he explains how his ‘stage name’ came to be

It’s time to get to know a little more about Collins Obinna Chibueze, better know to you and me as Shaboozey. Instead of me trying to tell you how to say his last name, I’ll let him.
However, don’t play this at work! He drops an F-bomb in it explaining how the name “Shaboozey” became his stage name and it’s pretty funny how it stuck.
WARNING: Profanity at the :17 mark...
Shaboozey on how he got his name 😂 #shaboozey #countrymusic #interview #trending #foryou♬ original sound - shaboozey3