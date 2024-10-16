Shaboozey isn’t his real name, listen as he explains how his ‘stage name’ came to be

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Shaboozey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

By Jay Edwards

It’s time to get to know a little more about Collins Obinna Chibueze, better know to you and me as Shaboozey. Instead of me trying to tell you how to say his last name, I’ll let him.

However, don’t play this at work! He drops an F-bomb in it explaining how the name “Shaboozey” became his stage name and it’s pretty funny how it stuck.

WARNING: Profanity at the :17 mark...


Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

