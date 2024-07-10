Shaboozey Celebrates A Career First

BET Awards 2024 - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Shaboozey performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Even though he’s been putting out music for nearly a decade, Shaboozey just celebrated a career first. A very big first, with his hit song “A Bar Song” (Tipsy)!

Shaboozey not only took the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, but he also took the top spot on the Hot Country Charts, too!

WE DID IT YALL

WE NO. 1

I LOVE Y’ALL

HAPPY A BAR SONG DAY

TAKE A DOUBLE SHOT OF WHISKEY 4 ME! https://t.co/KDsSlTXEIa — Shaboozey (@ShaboozeysJeans) July 8, 2024

After another career first, playing in front of a packed crowd at CMA Fest, the 29-year old is set to hit the road this Fall. You can see his tour dates here.