See all the country artists who have been guest pickers on ESPN’s College Gameday

Texas v Michigan ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 07: A view of the ESPN College Gameday desk prior to a game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Texas Longhorns at Michigan Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
By Jimmy Larrabee

Many of your favorite country artists are also huge fans of college football. So it’s no surprise several of them have appeared on ESPN’s College Gameday.

Since 2004, ESPN’s College Gameday has invited celebrities and former athletes to appear on the show and give their predictions on who will win the big college football games each week. There have been multiple episodes where Country music artists have appeared on the show and given their picks.

Below, we list every time they appeared on the show and how accurate they were at making their game picks.

Date Location Artist Record Winning %
10/7/17
Texas Christian University
Tim McGraw
9-1
90%
11/2/13
Florida State University
Jake Owen
9-1
90%
9/2/17
Atlanta, GA
Sam Hunt
8-1
88%
10/1/16
Clemson, University
Eric Church
8-2
80%
9/4/21
Charlotte, NC
Kane Brown
9-3
75%
9/1/18
Notre Dame University
Luke Bryan
9-3
75%
11/5/22
University of Georgia
Luke Bryan
7-3
70%
10/6/12
University of South Carolina
Darius Rucker
7-3
70%
11/1/14
West Virginia University
Brad Paisley
6-3
66%
9/5/15
Fort Worth, TX
Brad Paisley
6-3
66%
12/4/21
Atlanta, GA
Zac Brown
5-3
62%
9/14/13
Texas A&M University
Lyle Lovett
5-3
62%
12/7/19
Atlanta, GA
Zac Brown
6-4
60%
10/06/18
The Cotton Bowl
Toby Keith
7-6
53%
9/19/15
University of Alabama
Eric Church
6-5
54%
9/14/19
Iowa State University
Eric Church
7-6
53%
9/2/23
Charlotte, NC
Darius Rucker
6-6
50%
9/24/24
Appalachian State University
Luke Combs
6-6
50%
9/17/22
Oklahoma University
Blake Shelton
5-5
50%
10/24/15
James Madison University
Dierks Bentley
4-4
50%
9/27/14
University of South Carolina
Kenny Chesney
4-5
44%
9/15/12
University of Tennessee
Kenny Chesney
4-5
44%

Which artists would you like to see appear on College Gameday next? Let us know by leaving a comment below or send us a comment using the Open Mic feature on our smartphone app.

Stats courtesy of Cole’s Gameday Blog

