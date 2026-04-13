SeaWorld Orlando To Update Expedition Odyssey

Expedition Odyssey opened last year at SeaWorld Orlando and is getting ready to udergo some new updates!

The attraction will be transformed into Odyssey: Fire & Ice with a fresh new story, and film - the ride physically will remain the same but what we watch on screen will change. The film will feature new animals, and volcanoes.

Although there are changes being made some things will stay the same like the real-life arctic animals - the walruses, and beluga whales.

Expedition Odyssey will remain open and the new version of the attraction will debut this spring!