Sea World’s Seven Seas Food Festival Announces Concert Lineup for 2026

One of the best things about living in Central Florida is that we are surrounded by theme parks, which means we are constantly given opportunities to do fun things. Like Sea World’s Seven Seas Food Festival... an event where you can ride theme park rides, try food and drinks from around the world, AND see some of your favorite artists come to town to play music. Just announced today, we got the 2026 lineup with some big country names attached like Brett Young, Trace Adkins, Maddie & Tae, Chris Janson, and more.

Tickets and Details: HERE