Scotty McCreery goes “Gold” at the Opry

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opens American Currents: State of the Music
By Jay Edwards

One of the best “Songs of the Summer” this year was Scotty McCreery’s song featuring Hootie & The Blowfish, “Bottle Rockets.” It’s not just a personal favorite and here’s proof...

Clearly it’s like by many others and got the recognition it deserved the other night at the Grand Ole Opry when Scotty found out his song had gone gold!

Watch below as Scotty receives his award on stage at the Grand Ole Opry.

Where can you see Scotty next? He’ll be on our stage at K92.3 “Jingle Jam” on 12/7 at Apopka Amphitheater with Lauren Alaina, Ashley Cooke, Kameron Marlowe and more! Check out the full line-up and ticket info here.

"Bottle Rockets" featuring my friends Hootie and the Blowfish has officially gone gold 🎆 🎥: Grand Ole Opry

Posted by Scotty McCreery on Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

