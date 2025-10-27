Scotty McCreery goes “Gold” at the Opry

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 07: Scotty McCreery attends Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's opening of American Currents: State of the Music on March 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

One of the best “Songs of the Summer” this year was Scotty McCreery’s song featuring Hootie & The Blowfish, “Bottle Rockets.” It’s not just a personal favorite and here’s proof...

Clearly it’s like by many others and got the recognition it deserved the other night at the Grand Ole Opry when Scotty found out his song had gone gold!

Watch below as Scotty receives his award on stage at the Grand Ole Opry.

Where can you see Scotty next? He’ll be on our stage at K92.3 “Jingle Jam” on 12/7 at Apopka Amphitheater with Lauren Alaina, Ashley Cooke, Kameron Marlowe and more! Check out the full line-up and ticket info here.