Russell Dickerson Teases New Music

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 14: Russell Dickerson performs at The Pinnacle at Symphony Place on March 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Okay...okay...okay...Russell Dickerson is releasing some summer JAMS between ‘Happen To Me’ and now ‘Heard It In A Country Song’ - it’s not out just yet but hopefully soon!

Russell - we’re ready!!