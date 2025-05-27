Russell Dickerson Teases New Music

Okay...okay...okay...Russell Dickerson is releasing some summer JAMS between ‘Happen To Me’ and now ‘Heard It In A Country Song’ - it’s not out just yet but hopefully soon!
Russell - we’re ready!!
Okay...okay...okay...Russell Dickerson is releasing some summer JAMS between ‘Happen To Me’ and now ‘Heard It In A Country Song’ - it’s not out just yet but hopefully soon!
Russell - we’re ready!!
You can take K92.3 with you, anywhere you go!
Check out all the winners at the 60th annual ACM Awards and see if your favorite artist won this year.