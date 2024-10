Smirnoff ICE Hits the Road to Charlotte for the Finale of the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour with Russell Dickerson and Priscilla Block CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 31: Russell Dickerson kept the energy going all night at the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour at NASCAR Hall of Fame on August 31, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images for Smirnoff ICE) (Matt Kelley/Getty Images for Smirnoff ICE)

Russell Dickerson was just announced as our headliner at K92.3′s Jingle Jam on 12/8 at the Apopka Amphitheater and I hope we get to hear this one!

His new “Bones The EP” just came out and the “Bones” music video was just released. The song AND the video are both great! I can’t wait to see him take the stage once again December 8th! For tickets and to see the full lineup, click here.