Russell Dickerson to appear on ESPN’s College Gameday Saturday

It’s going to be an RD Party in Knoxville this Saturday

Russell Dickerson (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Jimmy Larrabee

ESPN’s famous college football pregame show will be broadcasting live from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville tomorrow (September 13th) for the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Georgia Bulldogs football game.

The show announced on social media that Russell Dickerson will be there to perform his hit song “Happen To Me” during the show.

The show also announced yesterday on social media that former Tennessee Women’s Basketball legend Candance Parker will be the show’s celebrity guest picker this week.

College Gameday airs every Saturday from 9 AM to Noon on ESPN.

Which school do you support? Let us know who your favorite college team is by leaving a comment below or sending us an open mic on our smartphone app.

