Riley Green’s House for Sale

Why is it for sale tho 👀

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Riley Green and Ella Langley perform onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
By Brody

Riley Green put his Nashville home on the market. Honestly, didn’t even know he had a house in Nash. He would never sell the family farm. Anyway...looks nice...maybe a tad pricey at just over a million. Take a look here 👀

Given everything that has been going on with Riley lately we must ask...Why is his house for sale? Does he not need it anymore? Is he done with Nashville? Is he upgrading to a bigger place? Maybe incorporating a roommate? Is he getting a place with someone and it will be there place? Is Carl the Corgi out on his own?

You get the idea. If him and his lady friends could just clear the air the internet would love that. The back and forth speculation is tiring.

Brody

Brody

Born and raised in San Antonio! Judson High School and UTSA Grad!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!