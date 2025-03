Corey Kent took a minute to update as to what’s going on behind-the-scenes in his personal life. Outside the studio, not on the tour bus, off the stage, we’re talking the “Real Life” stuff that happening.

Well, Corey and his family have had to pack up everything and will have to find somewhere else to live after their home was completely flooded.

While the repairs and renovations take place, they’re going to have to find somewhere else to live.