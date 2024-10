The guys are BACK!!! Rascal Flatts is coming to the Kia Center Friday, April 4th 2024 - we’re chatting with them about celebrating 25 years as a band, that moment in their career they wish they could rewind to, and how did the band get back together? Plus....we’re putting them to the test with $1,000 Minute!

We had so much fun catching up with Rascal Flatts - hear the full interview below: (5:49)