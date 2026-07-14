RaeLynn has filed for divorce after 10-years of marriage

All Star Jam 2025 Set 2 - RAELYNN, MICHAEL RAY, CHRIS LANE (Leeca Hamilton)
By Jay Edwards

I’m not sure what’s in the water in Nashville, but I don’t like it and I hope it stops very soon.

Coming off the heels of Jon Pardi and Summer Pardi announcing their split after 6-years, another All Star Jam alum has announced her divorce.

According to “People,“ RaeLynn has filed for divorce from her husband Joshua Davis after 10 years of marriage. She has cited irreconcilable differences for the cause of the split.

RaeLynn and Joshua got married back in 2015 after they met in church and the two share a 4-year-old daughter Daisy Rae together.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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