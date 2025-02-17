Post Malone fronts a Nirvana reunion on SNL

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
By Jay Edwards

I’ve said this on-the-air several times since the game last Sunday and I’ll say it again here... “I think Post Malone should he the halftime performer at next year’s big game.”

Not only does he have his earlier catalog that got him multiple GRAMMY nominations in the pop/rap world, but he’s now also a huge country superstar. He just got his first #1 in the country music world with his song “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen.

Now add this to his resume, fronting Nirvana for a SNL reunion. He can cover SO MANY genres of music and he sounds damn good in all of them. Talk about a mass appeal artist that can bring out the members of Nirvana, he can bring out some country superstars, he can bring out artists from the pop/rap world like Taylor Swift or Khalid. He’s collaborated with so many big names in the music world, who wouldn’t want to join him on the biggest stage in the world?

Here’s a little taste of what his halftime set could look like...

A Nirvana reunion performing “Smells Like Teen Spirit” with the original members of the band. Granted, no one can replace Kurt Cobain, no one. But I will say, this was pretty damn fun to watch and hear!

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

