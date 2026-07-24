‘The Polar Express’ returns to ICE! at Gaylord Palms

Grab your coats, gloves, and beanies....ICE! is returning to Gaylord Palms Resort for the 2026 holiday season and this years theme is ‘The Polar Express’!

‘The Polar Express’ ICE! experience will run from Novemember 13 through January 3rd. Master sculptors will travel from Harbin, China and transform millions of pounds of massive color ice blocks into some of our favorite scenes and characters from the ‘Polar Express’ - Gaylord Palms shared there will be 11 scenes and the artisans will spend 12,000 hours to create their signature Christmas attraction.

Check out the video they shared below: