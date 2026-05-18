Photos, winners, & more from this year’s ACM Awards

61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson accepts the award for Male Artist of the Year onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The 61st Annual ACM Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, May 17th, on Prime Video. Check out everything you missed from the big show, including all the photos from the show, the red carpet, and find out who won all of the awards.

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View this year’s winners and nominees below

Entertainer of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • WINNER: Cody Johnson
  • Megan Moroney
  • Jelly Roll
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Lainey Wilson

Song of the Year

  • “A Song to Sing” — Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton
  • “Am I Okay?” — Megan Moroney
  • WINNER: “Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
  • “I Never Lie” — Zach Top
  • “Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • WINNER: Ella Langley
  • Megan Moroney
  • Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Riley Green
  • WINNER: Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Zach Top

Group of the Year

  • 49 Winchester
  • Flatland Cavalry
  • Old Dominion
  • Rascal Flatts
  • WINNER: The Red Clay Strays

Duo of the Year

  • WINNER: Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Muscadine Bloodline
  • Thelma & James

New Female Artist of the Year

  • WINNER: Avery Anna
  • Mackenzie Carpenter
  • Dasha
  • Caroline Jones
  • Emily Ann Roberts

New Male Artist of the Year

  • Gavin Adcock
  • Vincent Mason
  • Shaboozey
  • Hudson Westbrook
  • WINNER: Tucker Wetmore

Album of the Year

  • “Ain’t In It For My Health” — Zach Top
  • “Cherry Valley” — Carter Faith
  • “Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe)” — Riley Green
  • “I’m The Problem” — Morgan Wallen
  • WINNER: “Parker McCollum” — Parker McCollum

Song of the Year

  • “A Song To Sing” — Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
  •  “Am I Okay?” — Megan Moroney
  • WINNER: “Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
  • “I Never Lie” — Zach Top
  • “Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

  • “6 Months Later” — Megan Moroney
  • WINNER: “Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
  • “I Never Lie” — Zach Top
  • “Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson
  • “The Fall” — Cody Johnson

Music Event of the Year

  • “A Song To Sing” — Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
  • “Amen” — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
  • WINNER: “Don’t Mind If I Do” — Riley Green feat. Ella Langley
  • “Trailblazer” — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
  • “You Had To Be There” — Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney

Visual Media of the Year

  • “6 Months Later” — Megan Moroney
  • “A Song To Sing” — Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
  • WINNER: “Cuckoo” -Stephen Wilson, Jr.
  • “Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson
  • “The Fall” — Cody Johnson

Songwriter of the Year

  • WINNER: Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Ashley Gorley
  • Charlie Handsome
  • Chase McGill
  • Blake Pendergrass

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Riley Green
  • WINNER: Ella Langley
  • Megan Moroney
  • Morgan Wallen

For more on this year’s ACM Awards visit our special guide to the ACM Awards.

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