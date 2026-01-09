Paul Mescal to do his own singing in Beatles biopics

Paul Mescal attends the 37th annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Springs, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Paul Mescal is set to follow in the footsteps of Timothée Chalamet and Jeremy Allen White by doing his own singing on the big screen.

The actor is the subject of a new article in British GQ, where it's confirmed that Mescal will be doing his own singing when he plays Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes' upcoming Beatles project, The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

"I’ve learned so much. It’s really inspired a love," Mescal tells the magazine. "I’ve always loved music, but getting to play one of the great songwriters and great frontmen has really lit a fire in terms of personally writing music and engaging and hearing music in a different way."

Mescal, who has met with McCartney a couple of times, calls the rock legend "the most brilliant man."

"I feel emotionally attached to him," he says. "He received me with great kindness and warmth."

As for the story of The Beatles, he notes, "[T]hey had the most fascinating lives, and the interpersonal politics between them all, the love and the frustration, it’s such rich territory."

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event is scheduled to hit theaters in April 2028. In addition to Mescal, it stars Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. Each film will be told from the point of view of one of the band members.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of the band members and their legendary catalog of music.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.