Panthers fans aren’t happy with Luke Combs, but Jags fans are

Luke Combs looks on during a press conference for the Concert for Carolina at Bank of America Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

In case you didn’t know, Luke Combs is a diehard Carolina Panthers fan. But one photo from over the weekend has landed him in trouble with his fellow Panthers fans.

Luke just posted a picture of himself wearing a Jacksonville Jaguars hat while promoting his new single, “Be By You.” So, fans are now questioning his loyalty, with one saying “Jags hat, but you’re a Panthers fan. Always knew you were a fake.”

Don’t worry, it didn’t take Luke long to fire back. He commented back, “Oh yeah I should have worn a Panthers hat when I played a show at the Jaguars stadium. My bad.”

You can check out the pic that got Panthers fans fired up below, it’s the one in the top right corner.

