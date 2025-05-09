OUT TODAY: New Music You Need To Hear

We love Friday’s for many reasons. One big reason is NEW MUSIC! Today was a big one in the country music world for new songs and collaborations, especially since last night was the ACM Awards. Many of these have been teased on artist’s social media accounts for a little while but others, like Morgan Wallen’s Superman, is being heard for the very first time today.

Let’s start with my personal favorite and one that we are premiering on K923 all day today... brand new Megan Moroney featuring, Kenny Chesney! The song is about her full circle moment from 7 years ago when she bought nosebleed tickets to a Kenny Chesney Stadium show and in 2024 being able to open up for him in that exact same stadium. Super cool!

Next is a Thomas Rhett song with an up-and-coming artists that we know very well here in Orlando, Tucker Wetmore. He was on our K923 All-Star Jam last year, and is opening up for Thomas Rhett on his tour this year.

No description needed for the next one... Morgan Wallen. A song he wrote to his son, Indy.

And a few more for your NEW MUSIC FRIDAY!