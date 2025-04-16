Our Orlando Magic Are Headed To The Playoffs!

WHAT.A.WIN. The Kia Center was rockin’ last night! Our Orlando Magic beat the Hawks 120-95 and have clinched the 7th seed and are advancing to the playoffs! They will take on the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs Sunday 04/20.

Magic vs. Celtics Playoff Schedule:

Game 1: Magic @ Celtics, Sunday, April 20 at 3:30pm

Game 2: Magic @ Celtics, Wednesday, April 23 at 7pm

Game 3: Celtics @ Magic, Friday, April 25 at 7pm

Game 4: Celtics @ Magic, Sunday, April 27 at 7pm

Game 5: Magic @ Celtics, Tuesday, April 29 at TBD

*Game 6: Celtics @ Magic, Thursday, May 1 at TBD

*Game 7: Magic @ Celtics, Saturday, May 3 at TBD

Tickets for the Magic’s home games will go on sale TODAY 04.16 at 1PM on the teams website.