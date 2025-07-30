Our Lake Mary Little League Baseball & Softball Teams Are On The Road To Win The World Series!

Little League World Series SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 24: The Southeast Region team from Lake Mary, Florida celebrates after defeating the Southwest Region team from Boerne, Texas 10-7 to win the United States Championship game during the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium on August 24, 2024 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

We’re cheering on our Lake Mary Little League Baseball & Softball teams!

Lake Mary Little League Baseball team is looking to go back-to-back World Series Champions! They are headed to regionals with the goal of bringing home another championship. They need to win 4 games at regionals. Game 1 is happening tomorrow 07.31 and then they’ll play again on Friday 08.01.

Our Lake Mary Little League Softball team has already won regionals and is headed to the World Series in Greenville! They will play their first game on Sunday 08.03.

We have an exciting few days ahead, and can’t wait to cheer on our hometown teams!

