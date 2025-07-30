Our Lake Mary Little League Baseball & Softball Teams Are On The Road To Win The World Series!

We’re cheering on our Lake Mary Little League Baseball & Softball teams!
Lake Mary Little League Baseball team is looking to go back-to-back World Series Champions! They are headed to regionals with the goal of bringing home another championship. They need to win 4 games at regionals. Game 1 is happening tomorrow 07.31 and then they’ll play again on Friday 08.01.
Our Lake Mary Little League Softball team has already won regionals and is headed to the World Series in Greenville! They will play their first game on Sunday 08.03.
We have an exciting few days ahead, and can’t wait to cheer on our hometown teams!