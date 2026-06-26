Orlando makes the list of top cities to celebrate America’s 250th on July 4th

On July 4th, America is celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. So, this years 4th of July will be extra special. So, where’s the best place to celebrate?

According to Wallet Hub, you won’t need to travel very far, because Orlando ranked in the top 3 cities to celebrate the 4th of July this year.

They based their study on things like fireworks and festivities, safety, weather, affordability, attractions and more and Orlando came in at #3. So, who beat us and came in 1st and 2nd?

Here are the Top 10 Cities to Celebrate the 4th of July:

Las Vegas New York Orlando LA Minneapolis St. Paul San Francisco Atlanta Seattle Sacramento

If you’re looking for something fun to do in Orlando to celebrate America’s 250th, you can join us at three different places!

Jay will be doing the Budweiser 150 bar crawl in St. Cloud on July 2nd starting at 7pm. More info HERE

We’ll be out at Red, Hot and Boom with our hosts, the City of Altamonte Springs, at Cranes Roost Park with a free concert from Chris Lane. More info HERE

On July 4th, join us at “Fireworks at the Fountain” at Lake Eola. We’ll be out there all day and hosting the event on stage with Mayor Buddy Dyer. More info HERE