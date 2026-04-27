Orlando Magic going for the upset against the #1 seed Pistons

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 22: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic dunks past Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons in the second half during game two of the first round of the eastern conference playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 22, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Kia Center will be rockin’ tonight as the Orlando Magic are home once again taking on the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs! Tonight is game #4 in the best-of-7 series and the Magic are up 2 games to 1 over the Pistons.

The Orlando Magic are the #8 seed in the Eastern Conference and the Detroit Pistons are the #1 seed. So, while it’s only game 4, if the Magic can win tonight at home and go up 2-games against the Pistons, they’d be 1-win away from doing something very few teams have ever done.

There have only been 6 times in NBA history that a #8 seed defeated a #1 seed. The most recent time was when the #8 Miami Heat knocked the #1 seed Milwaukee Bucks out of the playoffs back in 2023. Prior to that, according to NBC Sports, it has only happened five other times.

So, tonight’s win is HUGE for the Orlando Magic before they head back out on the road and back to Detroit. Here’s the rest of the upcoming schedule, so you can follow along:

Game 4: Tonight (4/27) in Orlando 8pm

Game 5: Wednesday in Detroit 7pm

Game 6: Friday in Orlando (If Necessary) Game time TBD

Game 7: Sunday in Detroit (If Necessary) Game time TBD